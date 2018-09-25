Donating Blood to Red Cross with a Campus Drive

Students, staff and locals donated blood to the American Red Cross on Monday. Donators, both walk-ins and with appointments, went to the Student Center Ballrooms for the first blood drive of the semester.

According to Montclair State University volunteer coordinator Ruth Delgado, the school is a Premier Blood Partner with the American Red Cross. This is a status given to organizations that collect a large number of blood every year.

The Red Cross blood drive comes to Montclair State six times a year: twice in the fall, twice in the spring and twice in the summer. It has been able to maintain their premier status.

At the event, a recovery table with food and drinks was set up for donators to prevent dizziness. If someone felt lightheaded or faint, they were to let the volunteers know right away.

One woman sitting at the recovery table was not a student or a volunteer. Natasha Zapata found out about the event through the blood donor app from the Red Cross. The app allows you to find local blood drives and schedule appointments.

“My mom needed a couple of blood transfusions,” Zapata said. “Her liver is going bad again.”

Zapata continued to express how important it is to volunteer and give to those in need.

“I think it’s kind of awesome that people are able to donate blood,” Zapata said. “It does help so many people.”

Sophomore Montclair State student volunteer Sinclaire Forte discovered the blood drive through Bonner, a leadership program at the university. The political science major said she likes to get involved with community service often.

“In high school, I’ve always tried to donate or volunteer so I’ve always been interested in giving back to the community,” Forte said.

Junior English major Gabrielle Sheehan volunteered for her lack of blood drive experience.

“I wanted to volunteer [because] I’ve never been to a blood drive before,” Sheehan said. “I always wanted to see how it was and help volunteer in different ways.”