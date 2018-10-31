Where is Your Voting Location?

Montclair State University residents registered to vote in the area will need to visit their respective voting center for next week’s midterm elections.

On Nov. 6, the midterm elections will take place involving the fate of Congress, the seats of the United States House of Representatives and the seats of the United States Senate.

According to Montclair State’s Civic and Voter Engagement, students registered to vote on campus using their residential address will either vote in the Machuga Heights conference room or off-campus.

The Heights, The Village, Hawk Crossings, Sinatra and Blanton Hall residents will vote in Machuga Heights’ conference room. There will be signs near the entrance of Machuga Heights guiding students to the voting location.

Students living in Bohn Hall and Stone Hall vote in School #16 in Clifton, located at 755 Grove St. A shuttle service will be provided and meet outside of Bohn Hall between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The voting location for students that live in Freeman Hall or Russ Hall will be Bradford School in Montclair, located at 87 Mount Hebron Road. There will be no shuttle provided, but the school is in walking distance.

In addition, Uber will allow riders to book a free ride and find their voting location. Lyft is also offering half-priced and free rides to the poll locations on Election Day.

Students that wish to vote must be registered for at least 21 days to be qualified to participate in the poll.