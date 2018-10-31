Montclair State Students Give Mixed Thoughts on Voting in Midterm Elections

The 2018 midterm elections are coming up in just under a week, prompting U.S. citizens to register to vote for their local ballots. Of those included in the voter population are a large number of Montclair State University students.

Sophomore sustainability science major Cassidy Serrano is planning on voting for the Democratic Representatives in the New Jersey polls.

“It’s important for our age group to get to the polls to overturn the current Republican reign,” Serrano said. “[The Republican] fanbase is allowing [the Republicans’] corrupt agenda through lack of true research and allowing fake news to drown out real issues.”

A fraction of Montclair State students are currently living on campus. As voters, residents are required to mail in an absentee ballot.

For student residents, like sophomore sustainability science major Miranda Muniz, this is her first time voting away from home. She is anxious she will not submit her vote in time because she is confused about the absentee ballot process.

“I wish there were more resources on campus for students that live at school to understand how absentee ballots work,” Muniz said.

While students like Muniz are trying their best to submit their vote, others are not so concerned with the election. Senior psychology major Jennifer Rivas is not planning on voting on Nov. 6.

“I’m not voting because I’m not aware of the politicians or their proposals,” Rivas said.

To find out voting information in your area, visit vote.org or vote.gov.