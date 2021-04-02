A Prosperous Parade for Vice President Dr. Pennington

After an amazing 22-year career, Dr. Karen Pennington is retiring from Montclair State University. She was the vice president for Student Development and Campus Life here at the university.
A balloon tailing behind a gold kart overlooking the Student Center.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Students wave bubbles through the air as a way of celebration.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Crowds were cheering, people were clapping, horns were honking and sirens were roaring, all to support and show their appreciation for all the hard work Dr. Pennington has contributed to Montclair State.
Rocky the Redhawk strikes a pose with Dr. Pennington.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Montclair State University President Susan Cole and Vice President Dr. Pennington pose and embrace for the crowd.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
The march began at the Student Center and looped around the university, passing by all the major buildings on campus. It then continued down the University Promenade and eventually ended up on the Student Center stairs.
Dr. Susan Cole waves to the cheers of attendees.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Rocky and Dr. Pennington, along with other faculty members enjoyed the parade on golf karts, escorted by University Police.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Police, faculty, sports teams and many more came out to give their thanks to Dr. Pennington.
People gathered outside the Alexander Kasser Theater to cheer on Dr. Pennington.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Montclair State University women’s basketball team clapped, cheered and waved as Dr. Pennington passed by.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Rocky cheers on the crowds as Dr. Pennington enjoys the entourage.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
All the faculty members and students gathered on the Student Center steps, with Montclair State President Susan Cole, Rocky the Redhawk and Dr. Pennington in the foreground.
Dr. Cole leads dozens of facility members and students down University Promenade, with College Hall looming in the background.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
The forecast called for rain, but only at the very end of the parade did it start pouring. Dr. Pennington came prepared.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Rocky the Redhawk overlooks students and facility getting ready for a picture.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A loud pop of confetti was then shot up in the air as crowds cheered and smiled through the light rainfall. A final farewell was said to Dr. Pennington for the passion and care she put into the university.
A cloud of confetti was let off at the very end of the celebration.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A note decorated in flowers to Dr. Pennington that trailed behind one of the golf karts.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion