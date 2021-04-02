A Prosperous Parade for Vice President Dr. Pennington

After an amazing 22-year career, Dr. Karen Pennington is retiring from Montclair State University. She was the vice president for Student Development and Campus Life here at the university.

Crowds were cheering, people were clapping, horns were honking and sirens were roaring, all to support and show their appreciation for all the hard work Dr. Pennington has contributed to Montclair State.

The march began at the Student Center and looped around the university, passing by all the major buildings on campus. It then continued down the University Promenade and eventually ended up on the Student Center stairs.

Police, faculty, sports teams and many more came out to give their thanks to Dr. Pennington.

All the faculty members and students gathered on the Student Center steps, with Montclair State President Susan Cole, Rocky the Redhawk and Dr. Pennington in the foreground.

A loud pop of confetti was then shot up in the air as crowds cheered and smiled through the light rainfall. A final farewell was said to Dr. Pennington for the passion and care she put into the university.