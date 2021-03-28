Sports

Photo Essay: Men’s Lacrosse Loses Opening Game Against Kean

Published March 28, 2021
A Red Hawk player tries to get around a Cougar defender. David Venezia | The Montclarion

The Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team kicked off their 2021 season against Kean University at home on March 12. The Cougars defeated the Red Hawks 9-7, breaking an 18-game losing streak against their conference rival.

Kean got off to a hot start with a halftime lead of 9-4, which included a goal from junior goalkeeper Thomas Francy, who heaved a shot from 55-yards out.

Montclair State scored three more goals in the second half to cut the deficit to 9-7. However, Kean’s defense stalled the Red Hawks momentum in the final few minutes to seal the victory.

Junior attacker Robert Brennan led the Red Hawks in scoring with four goals.

The Red Hawks huddle up before the first quarter. David Venezia | The Montclarion

A Red Hawk player pushes the ball upfield. David Venezia | The Montclarion

A faceoff ensues between a Cougar and Red Hawk player. David Venezia | The Montclarion

Red Hawks junior attacker Robert Brennan leans forward to take a shot as he scores his first goal of the season. David Venezia | The Montclarion

Junior goalkeeper Matthew McLaren passes the ball out to one of his teammates. David Venezia | The Montclarion

