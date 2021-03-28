Photo Essay: Men’s Lacrosse Loses Opening Game Against Kean

The Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team kicked off their 2021 season against Kean University at home on March 12. The Cougars defeated the Red Hawks 9-7, breaking an 18-game losing streak against their conference rival.

Kean got off to a hot start with a halftime lead of 9-4, which included a goal from junior goalkeeper Thomas Francy, who heaved a shot from 55-yards out.

Montclair State scored three more goals in the second half to cut the deficit to 9-7. However, Kean’s defense stalled the Red Hawks momentum in the final few minutes to seal the victory.

Junior attacker Robert Brennan led the Red Hawks in scoring with four goals.