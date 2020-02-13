Homepage Latest Stories Homepage News News

Be Your Own Valentine

Published February 12, 2020
The Montclarion
"Be Your Own Valentine" reminds students that everyone is deserving of love. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, The Office of Commuter Life hosted an event aimed at self-love, called “Be Your Own Valentine.” Students in attendance wrote their own Valentine’s cards, created free floral arrangements and captured selfies in a photo booth. To top off the “treat yourself” themed festivities, a donut wall made the event even sweeter. Despite the romantic connotations of the holiday, students were able to reflect on a new message: “love yourself.”

IMG_0751 edited.jpg

Students customized bouquets for someone special.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

IMG_0768 edited.jpg

Students Bryana Lewis, Alexa Yanko and Christian Cortez pose with free floral arrangements they created during the event.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

IMG_0738 edited.jpg

Valentines themed donuts were a sweet way to celebrate the event’s message to “treat yourself.”
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

IMG_0762 edited.jpg

Students wrote themselves Valentine’s Day cards to go with the theme of loving yourself.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

IMG_0792 edited.jpg

Students filled the Student Center Ballrooms to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

