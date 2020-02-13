In celebration of Valentine’s Day, The Office of Commuter Life hosted an event aimed at self-love, called “Be Your Own Valentine.” Students in attendance wrote their own Valentine’s cards, created free floral arrangements and captured selfies in a photo booth. To top off the “treat yourself” themed festivities, a donut wall made the event even sweeter. Despite the romantic connotations of the holiday, students were able to reflect on a new message: “love yourself.”
Students customized bouquets for someone special.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Students Bryana Lewis, Alexa Yanko and Christian Cortez pose with free floral arrangements they created during the event.
Valentines themed donuts were a sweet way to celebrate the event’s message to “treat yourself.”
Students wrote themselves Valentine’s Day cards to go with the theme of loving yourself.
Students filled the Student Center Ballrooms to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
