In celebration of Valentine’s Day, The Office of Commuter Life hosted an event aimed at self-love, called “Be Your Own Valentine.” Students in attendance wrote their own Valentine’s cards, created free floral arrangements and captured selfies in a photo booth. To top off the “treat yourself” themed festivities, a donut wall made the event even sweeter. Despite the romantic connotations of the holiday, students were able to reflect on a new message: “love yourself.”