FOCUSDEMOCRACY: PHOTO ESSAY: A Calm Campus Before the Election Storm

Generally, Election Day in America is full of clamor, outcry, protest and even chaos. This may be true for other parts of the country, but Montclair State University residents have chosen to stay silent at this time.
A single student ascends the stairs leading to Blanton Hall.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
All around campus on Election Day, walkways and buildings appear to be temporarily deserted.
Walking around campus, there are very few signs of student life. To the dismay of many, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused a set back in campus life, resulting in not much to be heard during what is arguably one of the most historic days in recent memory.
A student walks through the Student Center Quad with a cup of coffee in his hand.
A squirrel outside the Student Center seems to be one of the only signs of life on Election Day.
Anywhere you look, from the field outside of Freeman Hall, all the way to the Student Center Quad, there is nothing to be heard: no opinions, no discussion, nothing pertaining to the utmost importance of the presidential election.
The lonely statue of an old man just outside the newly renovated College Hall at Montclair State.
The usually crowded walkway to University Hall appears empty today.
The area outside the newly finished College Hall in isolation today.
There is not a political poster in sight that vouches for either former Vice President Joe Biden or for President Trump. With mail-in voting encouraged, many New Jerseyans have already made up their minds and voted early.
The field outside Freeman Hall, with not a person is sight.
The vacant sitting area outside Sprague Library.
A wire statue of a person reading outside of Sprague Library at Montclair State University.
Perhaps the silence found at Montclair State today is a false omen of things to come, or a calm before the storm; only time will tell.
Just a single soul strolls through the corridors of University Hall.
