FOCUSDEMOCRACY: PHOTO ESSAY: A Calm Campus Before the Election Storm

Generally, Election Day in America is full of clamor, outcry, protest and even chaos. This may be true for other parts of the country, but Montclair State University residents have chosen to stay silent at this time.

Walking around campus, there are very few signs of student life. To the dismay of many, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused a set back in campus life, resulting in not much to be heard during what is arguably one of the most historic days in recent memory.

Anywhere you look, from the field outside of Freeman Hall, all the way to the Student Center Quad, there is nothing to be heard: no opinions, no discussion, nothing pertaining to the utmost importance of the presidential election.

There is not a political poster in sight that vouches for either former Vice President Joe Biden or for President Trump. With mail-in voting encouraged, many New Jerseyans have already made up their minds and voted early.

Perhaps the silence found at Montclair State today is a false omen of things to come, or a calm before the storm; only time will tell.