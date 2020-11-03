News

#FOCUSDEMOCRACY: PHOTO ESSAY: Kamala Harris Campaigns in Philadelphia

By

Published November 3, 2020
A A A Share
The Montclarion
On the eve of Election Day, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigns in Philadephia, Pennsylvania. Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, visited Philadelphia on the eve of the 2020 Election in an effort to secure votes from the state of Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris giving her speech and campaigning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Kamala Harris giving her speech and campaigning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Pennsylvania is expected to play a pivotal role in the results of the 2020 election, given that depending on which way their votes go, the state could decide the winner of this historic election.

Cars fill the parking lots in front of Citizens Bank Park as guests arrive to support Kamala Harris. Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Cars fill the parking lots in front of Citizens Bank Park as guests arrive to support Kamala Harris.
Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

While former Vice President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh last night, Harris spent her evening in front of a large crowd in the City of Brotherly Love. The two aired the campaigns on their social media platforms and combined their respective events. Biden was accompanied by performer Lady Gaga and Harris with singer John Legend.

Singer John Legend performs for the crowd at Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Singer John Legend performs for the crowd at Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Harris’ event was originally “invite only,” but there was nevertheless a line of cars around Citizens Bank Park with people waiting to get into the parking lot. The long wait was due to extensive security, but many people waiting in line were still able to watch the event via Twitter, or by leaving their windows rolled down so that they could listen to the event as it was happening.

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris closes out her campaign in front of Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies. Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris closes out her campaign in front of Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Harris made a short speech, focusing on Biden’s character and dignity. She also criticized President Trump for his poor judgment in relation to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Philadelphia is the last stop for Harris&squot; "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" campaign. Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Philadelphia is the last stop for Harris’ “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” campaign.
Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Harris ended her speech by encouraging people to vote, and to encourage friends and family to vote as well. She thanked her supporters who helped campaign all across the country. She projected an air of confidence, in that their efforts would pay off in the upcoming days.

One of the central messages along Harris' campaign route is encouraging all eligible voters to cast their ballots. Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

One of the central messages along Harris’ campaign route is encouraging all eligible voters to cast their ballots.
Emma Caughlan | The Montclarion

Related Posts

#FOCUSDEMOCRACY: Montclair State University Students Head to the Polls on Election Day

#FOCUSDEMOCRACY: Montclair State University Students Head to the Polls on Election Day
Mumich / Nov 3
#FOCUSDEMOCRACY: PHOTO ESSAY: A Calm Campus Before the Election Storm

#FOCUSDEMOCRACY: PHOTO ESSAY: A Calm Campus Before the Election Storm
LaRosa / Nov 3
Join the Conversation