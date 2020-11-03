FOCUSDEMOCRACY: PHOTO ESSAY: Kamala Harris Campaigns in Philadelphia

Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, visited Philadelphia on the eve of the 2020 Election in an effort to secure votes from the state of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is expected to play a pivotal role in the results of the 2020 election, given that depending on which way their votes go, the state could decide the winner of this historic election.

While former Vice President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh last night, Harris spent her evening in front of a large crowd in the City of Brotherly Love. The two aired the campaigns on their social media platforms and combined their respective events. Biden was accompanied by performer Lady Gaga and Harris with singer John Legend.

Harris’ event was originally “invite only,” but there was nevertheless a line of cars around Citizens Bank Park with people waiting to get into the parking lot. The long wait was due to extensive security, but many people waiting in line were still able to watch the event via Twitter, or by leaving their windows rolled down so that they could listen to the event as it was happening.

Harris made a short speech, focusing on Biden’s character and dignity. She also criticized President Trump for his poor judgment in relation to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Harris ended her speech by encouraging people to vote, and to encourage friends and family to vote as well. She thanked her supporters who helped campaign all across the country. She projected an air of confidence, in that their efforts would pay off in the upcoming days.