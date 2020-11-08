FOCUSDEMOCRACY: PHOTO ESSAY: Montclair Community Rejoices in the Streets for President-elect Biden

After an intense waiting game to see who will be the next president of the United States, Americans learned early this afternoon that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is projected to become the 46th president of the United States of America.
Celebrations are now occurring around the world, including in downtown Montclair, New Jersey, where people have headed to the streets to proclaim the victory of their Democratic candidate.
Montclair State University students and Montclair residents alike headed to Bloomfield Avenue to celebrate President-elect Biden’s win.
Having voted blue in this election, both Essex County and Passaic County citizens were ecstatic to see their party win.
With cars honking, people cheering, flags being waved and cries of joy echoing throughout all of downtown Montclair, one could feel the energy radiating off the streets.
A car with a Biden flag just outside the Hampton House on Bloomfield Avenue.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A young boy waves an American flag as Montclair celebrates Joe Biden’s election win.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A woman celebrates LGBTQ pride on Bloomfield Avenue.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A man waves a pride flag for all of downtown Montclair to see.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A Montclair resident bangs pots and pans to make noise for Biden’s win.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Two teenagers cheer for Biden while hanging out of a car on Bloomfield Avenue.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A Biden supporter screams “victory!” from his car.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
People wave a Black Lives Matter flag around downtown Montclair.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Biden supporters celebrate on Bloomfield Avenue, in downtown Montclair.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A family hugs in celebration of Biden’s victory.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A young girl shows her support for Biden.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Large crowds of Biden supporters celebrate in the streets of downtown Montclair.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A man breaks out in dance while celebrating Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A family of Biden supporters drive through downtown Montclair.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
Two teenagers cheer on with the honking cars driving down Bloomfield Avenue.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion
A sign of support for Joe Biden outside of a restaurant.
John LaRosa | The Montclarion