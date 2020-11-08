FOCUSDEMOCRACY: PHOTO ESSAY: Montclair Community Rejoices in the Streets for President-elect Biden

After an intense waiting game to see who will be the next president of the United States, Americans learned early this afternoon that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is projected to become the 46th president of the United States of America.

Celebrations are now occurring around the world, including in downtown Montclair, New Jersey, where people have headed to the streets to proclaim the victory of their Democratic candidate.

Montclair State University students and Montclair residents alike headed to Bloomfield Avenue to celebrate President-elect Biden’s win.

Having voted blue in this election, both Essex County and Passaic County citizens were ecstatic to see their party win.

With cars honking, people cheering, flags being waved and cries of joy echoing throughout all of downtown Montclair, one could feel the energy radiating off the streets.