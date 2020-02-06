Jersey Mike’s Replaces Which Wich

Jersey Mike’s in Blanton Hall opened Tuesday with many students hopping in line to pick out their highly anticipated sandwich order. The menu includes a number of sides, subs and cheesesteaks.

Just like Which Wich beforehand, the new addition of Jersey Mike’s is located inside the Outtakes convenience store. The previous sub-sandwich franchise was opened in Blanton Hall from 2014 to Nov. 15, 2019. Construction for Jersey Mike’s began soon after Which Wich closed its doors.

Jersey Mike’s was founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey and currently has 1,681 locations in the United States with 91 of them in its home state.

Jonathan Alfroy, a junior majoring in philosophy, shared his thoughts on the new sub shop on campus.

“The restaurant was pretty good,” Alfroy said. “They don’t have different sizes, but it doesn’t really bother me.”

Alfroy also felt that Jersey Mike’s is better than Which Wich.

“[Jersey Mike’s is] way faster and way better in quality,” Alfroy said.

Chris Alvarado, a junior majoring in sustainability, shared similar thoughts as Alfroy. Alfroy and Alvarado noted that the quality at this specific location was different than other locations off campus.

“I’m a fan of Jersey Mike’s outside of campus, but upon first trying it over here, I noticed that the quality isn’t really the same as an off campus one,” Alvarado said. “It is the first day, so there’s still some hope there.”

Celine Barnett, a freshman majoring in theater studies, said that she had Jersey Mike’s before, and was really happy when it opened.

“I knew how it tasted before, so I know it’s gonna be good now,” Barnett said.

Laquesha Johnson, a freshman majoring in fashion, tried the sub shop for the first time and enjoyed it.

“I never had it until now,” Johnson said.

Jersey Mike’s in Blanton Hall is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.