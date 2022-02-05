Montclair State Announces 2022 Graduation Plans

Commencement and convocation plans for Montclair State University’s graduating class of 2022 have officially been announced.

This year’s graduation will take place on May 20 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home to the New York Giants and the New York Jets. Separate college and school convocation ceremonies will be held on campus from June 1 to June 5 on Sprague Field for students to celebrate their achievement in a smaller setting. Graduates are able to participate in both.

This year marks the first year back to a full-scale ceremony since 2019, which was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the last two commencement ceremonies have taken place over the course of several days on Sprague Field.

Last semester, Montclair State President Jonathan Koppell said making at least one big graduation ceremony was a priority of his.

“You’ve had this picture [of graduating] in your head for a long time and you want to experience it for real, and I honor that and take that seriously,” Koppell said.

Louis Biondolillo, a senior television and digital media major, is looking forward to Montclair State’s big graduation plans.

“I think it’s great that Montclair State is having the first big ceremony since COVID-19 — and to be at MetLife Stadium? I’m really excited to be on the field to graduate,” Biondolillo said.

He further spoke on how he feels about having the opportunity to attend two ceremonies.

“I’m glad we are back to both ceremonies because the larger one will give you the sense of the community Montclair State has overall, and the smaller ceremonies will be more intimate, with other students we have gotten to know over our four years here,” Biondolillo said.

Sara Gillooley, a senior family science and human development major, is excited about graduating at MetLife Stadium as she has a history with the venue.

“When I was in high school, I competed in quite a few marching band competitions there, so to be going back for my college graduation is really cool,” Gillooley said.

Robert Ezzi, a senior accounting major, thinks MetLife Stadium is a good choice of venue.

“I am really excited that Montclair [State] is going to have the commencement at MetLife Stadium,” Ezzi said. “I believe the university choosing MetLife would be the best fit to adhere to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines.”

According to Andrew Mees, the university’s spokesperson, COVID-19 protocol is exactly why Montclair State chose MetLife Stadium.

“We wanted to be able to gather as an entire university family — undergraduate and graduate students, family and friends and faculty and staff,” Mees said. “Holding commencement in MetLife Stadium allows us to do this in as COVID-safe a manner as possible.”

Information on tickets will be announced in the forthcoming days and registration for commencement and convocations will begin at the end of February. To keep up with the latest announcements, go to the commencement website.