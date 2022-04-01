Nicki Minaj Reveals Herself as Rocky the Red Hawk

DISCLAIMER: The following article is an April Fools’ Day article. Though it may relate to real people or events, it is not factual.

The Montclair State University community has been Rocky-ed by artist Nicki Minaj’s most recent Instagram post.

In the post, Minaj addresses recent rumors that she has taken up a side hustle as Montclair State’s beloved mascot, Rocky the Red Hawk.

“The rumors are true🦅🔥,” Minaj said.

The announcement comes shortly after images emerged of Minaj on Montclair State’s campus riding in the Team Rocky golf cart shortly after the mascot made an appearance at the Student Center. Many believed Minaj to be in the Rocky suit but were given no official confirmation from the university or Minaj until her post on March 31.

Students shared mixed reactions to this news.

Carly Delucca, a junior sustainability science major, said she is a big fan of Minaj and is looking forward to her becoming a part of the Montclair State community.

“I’m really excited about it,” Delucca said. “Her verse on ‘Monster’ is such a slay, so next time I see Rocky I’m going to beg her to perform it.”

Monica Smeraldo, a senior visual communications design major, shared how happy this announcement made her.

“When I found out that Queen Nicki was in fact the talent under Rocky’s hood, everything suddenly made sense,” Smeraldo said.

Smeraldo was very emotional and began crying as the full weight of the announcement hit her.

“I welled with tears in my eyes and my heart to know these two icons of our generation are one and the same,” Smeraldo said through tears. “I’m not ashamed to cry at this beautiful Hannah Montana moment for our school.”

Meguire Hennes, a senior fashion studies major, said she has always had a close relationship with the bird, yet was shocked by the news.

“Rocky has been my best friend since freshman year,” Hennes said. “But he’s never felt safe enough to let his true colors show until now.”

Hennes had noticed a change in Rocky’s behavior whenever Nicki Minaj played but did not correlate the two until now.

“[Rocky’s] always been quiet, unless Nicki Minaj’s greatest hits are playing,” Hennes said. “When I found out he was indeed Queen Nicki, I was shocked, scared, but I finally understood why he knows every word to ‘Anaconda.'”

The university has declined to comment on the situation.