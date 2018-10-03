Riding Coast to Coast

Students hitched a ride across the United States with Rocky’s Road Trip themed homecoming week. Student Life at Montclair (SLAM) kicked off the week with a Monday morning coffee event in Seattle followed by a do-it-yourself license plate and pit stop in the afternoon.

At the license plate event, students could make free road trip-themed signs and customizable plastic license plates. SLAM members sporting red T-shirts with white road marks embellishing the front and back hosted the event.

The SLAM member behind this year’s theme and events is on-campus event chair Daniela Goncalves.

“Rocky’s Road Trip starts in the West Coast and he makes his way throughout the week back to New Jersey and then back to Montclair,” Goncalves said.

Goncalves, a junior family science and human development major, thought about the idea this summer while exploring other concepts.

“It fits with homecoming day’s theme, which is The Jersey Boardwalk, so it makes sense that [Rocky] makes his way back to Jersey,” Goncalves said.

Student’s were seen lined up outside the event prior to its start. Besides free signs and license tags, campus community members received free Rocky’s Road Trip T-shirts at a first come, first serve basis.

Marisa Torres, a first year communication and media arts major was one of the first students to receive her free sign and T-shirt. Torres was eager for the event and admired how well-organized it was.

“I thought it was a really well-planned event, and I thought it was cool to have these license plates start off homecoming week,” Torres said. “I like to travel, so this theme is a really good idea.”

Torres and other students alike are looking forward to more of Rocky’s Road Trip events in the days to come.