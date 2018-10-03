What Happens on Campus, Stays on Campus

The Student Center Ballroom transformed into a Las Vegas casino Tuesday night. Students gathered to test their luck at casino games, win prizes and enjoy free food at the homecoming event.

“I think it’s adorable, they have little chocolate bars that have money on them, that’s so cute,” said junior theater and production design major Celina Revollar. “I love how they set up all this stuff like it actually looks like a little casino in here.”

Students were fascinated by the casino theme and stopped by to see what the hype was about.

“I got an email about [the event] and then I heard there were free T-shirts and then I also looked into it,” said freshman psychology major Amy Adickes. “I thought it would be nice to learn about how to play different casino games.”

Student Life at Montclair (SLAM) is encouraging students to come out to the homecoming events and show their Red Hawk pride.

“It’s all about just providing events for the student body and making sure they have fun at the events,” said SLAM’s on-campus event chair Daniela Goncalves. “Be a part of it, be a Red Hawk, participate in what we have to offer for you.”