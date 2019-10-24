The Montclair State Homecoming Carnival

On Friday, Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Student Life At Montclair (SLAM) hosted their carnival event in the Student Center Quad. There, students had an array of games, snacks, drinks and inflatables to enjoy themselves with. The carnival was held during homecoming week, which had an abundance of events and activities to partake in. Mustafa Abdus-Sabuur, Student Government Association member and the SLAM events chair, organized the carnival event. Students can follow them on Instagram at slam_msu and check HawkSync for announcements for future events.
Students play a basketball game for prizes.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Students lined up in the cold to have some fun in front of the Student Center.
Several activities around the quad present ample opportunities for students to win prizes.
Prizes include stuffed animals.
Students take turns at the high striker game to see who is the strongest. Winners receive a special edition shirt as a prize.
Students could spin a wheel to win candy.
