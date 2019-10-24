The Montclair State Homecoming Carnival

On Friday, Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Student Life At Montclair (SLAM) hosted their carnival event in the Student Center Quad. There, students had an array of games, snacks, drinks and inflatables to enjoy themselves with. The carnival was held during homecoming week, which had an abundance of events and activities to partake in. Mustafa Abdus-Sabuur, Student Government Association member and the SLAM events chair, organized the carnival event. Students can follow them on Instagram at slam_msu and check HawkSync for announcements for future events.