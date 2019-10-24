News

The Montclair State Homecoming Carnival

Published October 23, 2019
Students try to pop balloons for prizes. Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

On Friday, Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Student Life At Montclair (SLAM) hosted their carnival event in the Student Center Quad. There, students had an array of games, snacks, drinks and inflatables to enjoy themselves with. The carnival was held during homecoming week, which had an abundance of events and activities to partake in. Mustafa Abdus-Sabuur, Student Government Association member and the SLAM events chair, organized the carnival event. Students can follow them on Instagram at slam_msu and check HawkSync for announcements for future events.

Students play a basketball game for prizes.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

Students lined up in the cold to have some fun in front of the Student Center.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

Several activities around the quad present ample opportunities for students to win prizes.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

Prizes include stuffed animals.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

Students take turns at the high striker game to see who is the strongest. Winners receive a special edition shirt as a prize.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

Students could spin a wheel to win candy.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

 

 

Join the Conversation