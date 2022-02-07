Valentine’s Day Guide for Singles

If there’s anyone who has held the record for never spending Valentine’s Day with a romantic partner, it’s me.

Sometimes I like to compare this special day with a plague: ads with loving couples everywhere, heart-shaped chocolates, balloons with cheesy messages, giant stuffed animals and love letters at the card section at Walgreens. It’s crazy stuff when you think about it, and it’s an unavoidable reminder of the time to come.

Valentine’s Day can be stressful, even more so if you are single. But there are many alternative activities you can do before and during Valentine’s Day by yourself.

Spend the day with friends

I love spending time with my friends during this day, and I’m sure I’m not the only one. If you are single and have single friends, this is the perfect day for you! Take advantage of this day to enjoy it with your BFFs by doing an activity you all like, or doing something new and different.

This is also the perfect day to hang out platonically with someone new. You can choose to hang out with a friend you’ve recently met, or make new friends online. The point is to have fun and get out of your comfort zone. Make this day unforgettable!

Quality time with family

Personally, spending time with my family is always the best medicine. I don’t see them as often as I would like. If you haven’t seen your family in a while and you have no plans for Valentine’s Day, it could be time to drop by. Go visit them and do things together, and remind them how much you love them.

Spoil your pets

Our pets deserve to feel loved too, so Valentine’s Day would be the perfect excuse to spoil your best friend. Take them for a walk in new places, play with them or buy them their favorite treat. You can also go further and buy them a new toy, an ornament or a new outfit. Believe it or not, your pet will thank you for it.

A day just for you? Of course!

Spending time with yourself is the best way to heal and relax. School, work, assignments — so many things at the same time can be stressful. You can use this day, or even the days before, to rest and do the things you enjoy most. Spoil yourself and give yourself a little self-love by doing all the activities you like.

Visit different places, go out to eat at your favorite place or somewhere new, go shopping — it’s your choice! If you don’t feel like going out, you can take advantage of this day to read that book you haven’t been able to finish, fix up your room, listen to loud music, dance and sing, prepare or order your favorite food, watch your favorite movie or any combination of those things. Believe me, the list is endless and treating yourself well doesn’t have to cost a thing.

It’s normal to feel like Valentine’s Day is not for you. There are so many stereotypes surrounding the holiday which make us believe the only way to enjoy it is alongside a loving partner.

But don’t forget this day is all about love in general: love for your family, your friends, colleagues or coworkers, your pets, for people you admire the most and of course, love for yourself.

Being single is a fun stage in your life. It allows you to think about yourself, your personal goals and your achievements. You are free to do the things you like to do, as well as discover new things about yourself.

Love will come into your life eventually, don’t despair. In the meantime, I hope you get to enjoy Valentine’s Day to the fullest!