Best Sports Photos From the Fall 2021 Semester

Published November 29, 2021
Sophomore running back Makai Mickens eludes two Salisbury University defenders during a Oct. 2 contest against the Seagulls. Kevin Murrugarra | The Montclarion

Throughout the fall 2021 semester, The Montclarion’s student photographers helped to capture some of the most thrilling and captivating moments of the fall sports season and the early moments of the winter sports season.

The Montclarion has compiled 14 of the best photos from the semester from some of our contributors – David Venezia, Kevin Murrugarra, Trevor Giesberg and Alex Pallen. The following athletic teams were highlighted: football, volleyball, men and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s basketball and men and women’s swimming and diving.

Sophomore forward Marvin Cadena fights for the ball during a Sept. 8 contest against Hunter College. Kevin Murrugarra | The Montclarion

Senior outside hitter Leah Higgins and freshman Kiara Polanco celebrate their win over Stockton University on Nov. 4, clinching them a berth in the NJAC Volleyball Championship Game. Photo courtesy of David Venezia

Senior guard Devin Cooper tries to convert a layup over defenders during a contest against DeSales University on Nov. 13. Kevin Murrugarra | The Montclarion

A Montclair State University male swimmer competes in a race. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Junior forward Sofia Ambrosio and a Ramapo College player compete for the ball. Photo courtesy of David Venezia

Ian Chesney scores off a header during a Sept. 8 contest against Hunter College. Kevin Murrugarra | The Montclarion

Senior quarterback Ja'Quill Burch looks for a receiver downfield as junior offensive lineman Xaiver Gulley tries to block defenders from Salve Regina University. Kevin Murrugarra | The Montclarion

Senior right side Victoria Tennon sends the ball over the net during the NJAC semifinal contest against Stockton University. Photo courtesy of David Venezia

Sophomore midfielder/forward Gene Carlo Altamirano leaps up in the air for a header during the team's NCAA First Round contest against Gordon College. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

The women's soccer team celebrates after a goal scored during a Oct. 13 contest against Ramapo College. Photo courtesy of David Venezia

The Montclair State women's swimming and diving team cheers on a teammate during their Oct. 30th contest against Vassar. Photo courtesy of Alex Pallen

Freshman defensive back Jalil Terrell (#20) tries to pull down a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) ballcarrier by his jersey as senior defensive back (#15) Brennan Ray closes in. Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion

Senior right side Victoria Tennon sends the ball over the net during the NJAC semifinal contest against Stockton University. Photo courtesy of David Venezia

