Best Sports Photos From the Fall 2021 Semester

Throughout the fall 2021 semester, The Montclarion’s student photographers helped to capture some of the most thrilling and captivating moments of the fall sports season and the early moments of the winter sports season.
The Montclarion has compiled 14 of the best photos from the semester from some of our contributors – David Venezia, Kevin Murrugarra, Trevor Giesberg and Alex Pallen. The following athletic teams were highlighted: football, volleyball, men and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s basketball and men and women’s swimming and diving.
Sophomore forward Marvin Cadena fights for the ball during a Sept. 8 contest against Hunter College.
Kevin Murrugarra | The Montclarion
Senior outside hitter Leah Higgins and freshman Kiara Polanco celebrate their win over Stockton University on Nov. 4, clinching them a berth in the NJAC Volleyball Championship Game.
Photo courtesy of David Venezia
Senior guard Devin Cooper tries to convert a layup over defenders during a contest against DeSales University on Nov. 13.
Kevin Murrugarra | The Montclarion
A Montclair State male swimmer competes in a race.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
Junior forward Sofia Ambrosio and a Ramapo College player compete for the ball.
Photo courtesy of David Venezia
Ian Chesney scores off a header during a Sept. 8 contest against Hunter College.
Kevin Murrugarra | The Montclarion
Senior quarterback Ja’Quill Burch looks for a receiver downfield as junior offensive lineman Xavier Gulley tries to block defenders from Salve Regina University.
Kevin Murrugarra | The Montclarion
Senior right side Victoria Tennon sends the ball over the net during the NJAC semifinal contest against Stockton University.
Photo courtesy of David Venezia
Sophomore midfielder/forward Gene Carlo Altamirano leaps up in the air for a header during the team’s NCAA First Round contest against Gordon College.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
The women’s soccer team celebrates after a goal was scored during an Oct. 13 contest against Ramapo College.
Photo courtesy of David Venezia
The Montclair State women’s swimming and diving team cheers on a teammate during their Oct. 30 contest against Vassar College.
Photo courtesy of Alex Pallen
Freshman defensive back Jalil Terrell (#20) tries to pull down a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) ballcarrier by his jersey as senior defensive back Brennan Ray (#15) closes in.
Trevor Giesberg | The Montclarion
