Best Sports Photos From the Fall 2021 Semester

Throughout the fall 2021 semester, The Montclarion’s student photographers helped to capture some of the most thrilling and captivating moments of the fall sports season and the early moments of the winter sports season.

The Montclarion has compiled 14 of the best photos from the semester from some of our contributors – David Venezia, Kevin Murrugarra, Trevor Giesberg and Alex Pallen. The following athletic teams were highlighted: football, volleyball, men and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s basketball and men and women’s swimming and diving.