Update Your Wardrobe This Winter With Advice From Montclair State’s Fashion Studies Majors

Transitioning into colder weather doesn’t have to be brutal when you can always count on your winter wardrobe to keep you cozy and stylish. As the days get shorter and the sun sets sooner on campus, wearing layers of clothing has become a necessity at Montclair State University.

In the blink of an eye, students went from slowly incorporating an extra layer of clothing to now dressing for the full-blown cold weather. Be prepared to see a whole lot of faux fur, bold colors, leather and puffer jackets. Ugg boots may even be having their comeback.

That being said, it is important to have staple pairs of both faux leather pants and a classic pair of jeans. My favorites are both from Abercrombie & Fitch. Plain or patterned turtlenecks and sweaters are also key pieces for layering.

When I want to feel cozy but also put together, my go-to outfit is a matching, plain sweatsuit in a fun color. For shoes, my staple pairs are Steve Madden platform boots or a simple pair of Converse.

Kelly Pikaart, a junior fashion studies major, loves to keep her style casual, but also likes to make it look fashionable. Pikaart says having a black, winter jacket is a must.

“A winter piece everyone needs is a black puffer [jacket], for sure,” Pikaart said.

If you spot Pikaart on campus, you will most likely see her sporting a black SKIMS mask, matching leggings, a sweater, a puffer coat and boots. Not only is the SKIMS mask comfortable, but it is also versatile to match her neutral aesthetic.

Na’ilah Jones, a senior fashion studies major, enjoys wearing chic “Sex and the City” inspired outfits and streetwear. She has a signature winter style.

“For outerwear, anything from faux fur coats to ankle-length puffer coats,” Jones said. “Garments would have to be corduroy pants or windbreaker pants paired with crew necks and a long sleeve underneath. For shoes, the staple ones I wear often are black Doc Marten boots, or anything [sold by] Clarks because [their shoes] are so warm and comfortable.”

Layering, as Jones said, is not only essential for leaving the house on a cold day, but also adds more flair to an outfit. After walking from Car Parc Diem to campus, one can simply peel off a couple of layers and end up with a completely new outfit on.

Nia Singer, a senior fashion studies major, was seen wearing an all-black, sleek outfit. She enjoys a classic and neutral on-the-go look.

“[Basics] can be casual and comfy, and I can just throw on a long coat to go with it,” Singer said.

Singer’s winter essentials are over-the-knee boots.

“They go with everything, and to make the boots look even better, pair them with a long trench coat,” Singer said.

Hafiz Williams, a junior fashion studies major, lives and breathes fashion. If you ever see Williams on campus, he is always put together.

This winter, Williams will be flaunting his puffer coat and blanket scarf, along with his winter staple piece: a hat.

“[My winter essential is a] Carhartt beanie,” Williams said. “It really keeps you warm and is easy to mix and match with your outfits.”

No matter what your style is, it’s important to keep it simple and warm this holiday season. The best way to feel confident is by wearing something you feel comfortable in. Whether it be your thrifted band T-shirt layered with a turtleneck or your new leather pants and platform converse, fashion is a great way to express who you are to the rest of the world.