Look Into the Men’s Ice Hockey Game Against Rider

The Montclair State University men’s ice hockey team had their third game of the season Saturday night against Rider University. The game turned out to be very physical and emotional for both players and spectators alike, with constant back-and-forth from both teams. Goals by forwards Ivan Cua and Anthony Oliveri in the second period with consistent saves by goaltender Danny Porth kept the Red Hawks in motion for a win, but a third period goal by forward Shawn Meneghin was not enough to secure the win as Montclair State sadly fell 4-3 to the Broncs.