Look Into the Men’s Ice Hockey Game Against Rider

By

Published October 2, 2019
The Montclarion
Defenseman Thomas Vandervliet avoids Rider's offense. Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

The Montclair State University men’s ice hockey team had their third game of the season Saturday night against Rider University. The game turned out to be very physical and emotional for both players and spectators alike, with constant back-and-forth from both teams. Goals by forwards Ivan Cua and Anthony Oliveri in the second period with consistent saves by goaltender Danny Porth kept the Red Hawks in motion for a win, but a third period goal by forward Shawn Meneghin was not enough to secure the win as Montclair State sadly fell 4-3 to the Broncs.

IMG_6750 edited.jpg

Forward Ivan Cua goes towards the puck after the face off.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

IMG_6802 edited.jpg

Goaltender Danny Porth goes to save a shot.
Brian Rooney | The Montclarion

IMG_6800 edited.jpg

Goaltender Danny Porth watches his team from across the rink.
Brian Rooney | The Montclarion

IMG_6743 edited.jpg

Forward Anthony Oliveri passes the puck to teammate Shawn Meneghin.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

