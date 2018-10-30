Men’s Hockey Tops Rowan in Overtime

Marc Iandiorio scored nearly one minute into overtime against Rowan University on Friday, Oct. 12, to ensure the Montclair State University Red Hawks two points and a victory on home ice. Iandiorio is the team’s second leader with six points as the Red Hawks hold a current record of 2-3-0-1.

The puck dropped around 9:15 p.m. and Rowan came out strong and forceful. The period remained scoreless for the first 20 minutes, but the Red Hawks had a handful of good scoring chances. Rowan spent majority of the first period in Montclair State’s zone as the Red Hawks’ defense struggled to get the puck out. Starting goaltender Danny Porth faced a total of 40 shots on goal throughout the game and was credited with 35 saves.

As the first period went on, the Red Hawks had difficulty generating offense but had a few good scoring chances on their rebounds. Later on in the period, Rowan began to celebrate what they thought was their first goal of the game with 8:10 on the clock, but the refs called it off and the game remained scoreless.

The period ended as Rowan’s Aaron Segnello received a two-minute boarding minor. Montclair State did not generate anything on the power play and also suffered from a slashing minor at 18:57.

Once the second period was underway, Rowan put the puck behind Porth’s glove side at the 0:35 mark and took the lead 1-0. Following their goal was a two-minute roughing minor. The Red Hawks showed more aggression in hopes of scoring a power play goal. Although Rowan’s penalty was up, forward Dan Lapinski scored at 8:59 with an assist from Ryan Martinez to tie the game, 1-1.

Once Martinez tied the game, Rowan suffered from a few more penalties but had great power play kills. Iandiorio had a few good chances on the rebounds, but could not put one past Rowan’s starting goaltender Sean Hofmann, who faced a total of 45 shots with 39 saves.

With four minutes left in period two, Evan Calendrillo of Montclair State received a two-minute roughing minor as Rowan amped up for their power play. Shortly after Calendrillo entered the penalty box, Rowan’s Sam Ahern scored an unassisted goal as the puck bounced up and over Porth at 17:06 to take the lead, 2-1.

Soon after Rowan’s power play goal, Montclair State had a few shots on goal and with only two minutes left in the period, forward Matt Hazuda scored the Red Hawks’ second goal of the game to tie it 2-2, with credited assists from Shawn Meneghin and Will Prinz. Just before the second period came to a close, Rowan ensured another goal at 18:58 to regain a 3-2 lead.

Montclair State improved significantly from the first period to the third. The team seemed to be playing a more even-battled game versus competing with Rowan’s dominance. At 12:32, Hazuda scored his second goal of the game with assists by Iandiorio and defenseman Steven Ramos.

With a score of 3-3, both teams remained hungry for a win, but the Red Hawks gained the lead when veteran Dan Diner scored an unanswered goal. Throughout the third, minor penalties were exchanged in between but Rowan managed to snag two more goals at the 15:23 and 16:34 marks.

The 5-4 score looked good in Rowan’s favor, but Prinz and his line mates showed excellent on-ice chemistry and tied the game at the 18:23 mark, sending both teams in overtime.

Overtime was short lived for Rowan when Iandiorio and the Red Hawks came out on top with assists by Meneghin and Hazuda at the 1:06 mark. The team has a long road ahead of them, but their chemistry on the ice seems to be growing in their favor.