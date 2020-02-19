Men’s Lacrosse Passes By DeSales in Season Opener

The Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team began their season with a win against DeSales University 11-3. In the brutally frigid temperature, the game was a battle between both teams to see who could come out victorious. Red Hawks sophomore midfielder Matt Dancsecs was the star of the game, scoring five goals in the second half alone. Coming in second in goals was junior attack Robert Brennan, scoring two goals to Friday’s home opening win.