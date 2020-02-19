Men’s Lacrosse Passes By DeSales in Season Opener

The Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team began their season with a win against DeSales University 11-3. In the brutally frigid temperature, the game was a battle between both teams to see who could come out victorious. Red Hawks sophomore midfielder Matt Dancsecs was the star of the game, scoring five goals in the second half alone. Coming in second in goals was junior attack Robert Brennan, scoring two goals to Friday’s home opening win.
Red Hawks faceoff specialist Dario Sirni celebrates teammate Robert Brennan scoring the first goal in the game at Sprague Field.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion
Red Hawks faceoff specialist Dario Sirni faces off with a DeSales player as they fight for the ball.
The Red Hawks crowd around the ball as a DeSales player falls to the ground, losing possession.
Sophomore goalkeeper Tom Pollock and teammates walk back onto the field after halftime.
Red Hawks freshman defender Jack Greco causes a turnover.
Red Hawks sophomore midfielder Tyler McCreery runs forward with the ball, which resulted in an unassisted goal in the second half.
Montclair State sophomore midfielder Matt Dancsecs advances and dominates his way towards DeSales’ side of the field with the ball in the second half.
Montclair State’s student manager Campbell Donovan cheers on the Red Hawks in the second half after a goal was scored by sophomore midfielder Matt Dancsecs.
Montclair State University family, friends and fans huddle up for warmth inside Panzer Athletic Center to watch the matchup between Montclair State University and DeSales University.
Christian Boyle embraces assistant coach Connor Kubikowski after defeating DeSales with a final score of 11-3.
