Men’s Lacrosse Passes By DeSales in Season Opener

Published February 19, 2020
The Montclarion

The Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team began their season with a win against DeSales University 11-3. In the brutally frigid temperature, the game was a battle between both teams to see who could come out victorious. Red Hawks sophomore midfielder Matt Dancsecs was the star of the game, scoring five goals in the second half alone. Coming in second in goals was junior attack Robert Brennan, scoring two goals to Friday’s home opening win.

MSU_MLax_TheMont2 edited.jpg

Red Hawks faceoff specialist Dario Sirni celebrates teammate Robert Brennan scoring the first goal in the game at Sprague Field.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

MSU_MLax_TheMont9 edited.jpg

Red Hawks faceoff specialist Dario Sirni faces off with a DeSales player as they fight for the ball.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

MSU_MLax_TheMont12 edited.jpg

The Red Hawks crowd around the ball as a DeSales player falls to the ground, losing possession.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

MSU_MLax_TheMont5 edited.jpg

Sophomore goalkeeper Tom Pollock and teammates walk back onto the field after halftime.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

MSU_MLax_TheMont11 edited.jpg

Red Hawks freshman defender Jack Greco causes a turnover.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

MSU_MLax_TheMont6 edited.jpg

Red Hawks sophomore midfielder Tyler McCreery runs forward with the ball, which resulted in an unassisted goal in the second half.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

MSU_MLax_TheMont10 edited.jpg

Montclair State sophomore midfielder Matt Dancsecs advances and dominates his way towards DeSales’ side of the field with the ball in the second half.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

MSU_MLax_Team2 edited.jpg

Montclair State’s student manager Campbell Donovan cheers on the Red Hawks in the second half after a goal was scored by sophomore midfielder Matt Dancsecs.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

MSU_MLax_TheMont7 edited.jpg

Montclair State University family, friends and fans huddle up for warmth inside Panzer Athletic Center to watch the matchup between Montclair State University and DeSales University.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

MSU_MLax_TheMont8 edited.jpg

Christian Boyle embraces assistant coach Connor Kubikowski after defeating DeSales with a final score of 11-3.
Sunah E. Choudhry | The Montclarion

 

