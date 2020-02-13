These Athletes Scored on and off the Field as Red Hawk Sports Couples

Goalkeeper Allyn Lilien and long stick midfielder Wilson Smith are a couple on the Red Hawks lacrosse teams.
Photo courtesy of Allyn Lilien
Sophomore midfielders Brogan Quigley and Emily DeGeyter are a Red Hawks soccer couple.
Photo courtesy of Brogan Quigley
Christian Boyle and Kaitlyn Arcede are a sophomore couple on the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams.
Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn Arcede
Matt Schnoll is a junior offensive lineman on the football team, and his girlfriend Morgan Connon is junior midfielder on the women’s lacrosse team.
Photo courtesy of Morgan Connon
Peter Obertan is a junior forward/center on the men’s basketball team and his girlfriend Savannah Schuermann is on the dance team. The two have been dating since high school.
Photo courtesy of Savannah Schuermann
Kaitlyn Scrivanich is junior women’s soccer forward, and her boyfriend Michael Ferdinandi is a junior men’s lacrosse midfielder.
Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn Scrivanich