I used to smell like vanilla until you came along.
A simple sheet of blank paper…
You filled my life with scribbled verses.
And now I smell like summer sun evenings,
A sweet blanket warmed by golden hour,
The plush white air when it snows,
A flickering spiced candle in late afternoon Octobers,
The sparks and embers of a caramelized bonfire,
The midmorning rush at a sugary coffee shop,
Whiffs of sunblock dancing on suntanned skin,
A soft blue puff of a sleepy cloud,
And the clover of fresh dew.
Now you drift through vanilla,
And I through the splendor of a lover’s dream.