I used to smell like vanilla until you came along.

A simple sheet of blank paper…

You filled my life with scribbled verses.

And now I smell like summer sun evenings,

A sweet blanket warmed by golden hour,

The plush white air when it snows,

A flickering spiced candle in late afternoon Octobers,

The sparks and embers of a caramelized bonfire,

The midmorning rush at a sugary coffee shop,

Whiffs of sunblock dancing on suntanned skin,

A soft blue puff of a sleepy cloud,

And the clover of fresh dew.

Now you drift through vanilla,

And I through the splendor of a lover’s dream.