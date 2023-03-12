Down, Down, Down

At first its perpetual ticking
Caught my attention
Ticktock, ticktock, ticktock
A straight line pulses with every click
Dark brown-eyed, incessantly curious
I proceeded to test Newton’s law
In the most classic, one-year-old fashion—
Grab then release
So out the second-floor window
Mama’s ticktock machine plunged
To the ground like a Boeing 777
Vintage, expensive now in smithereens
I looked out the window to see
The aftermath of when you let a
Clock get caught by an invisible force
People named gravity.