Down, Down, Down

At first its perpetual ticking

Caught my attention

Ticktock, ticktock, ticktock

A straight line pulses with every click

Dark brown-eyed, incessantly curious

I proceeded to test Newton’s law

In the most classic, one-year-old fashion—

Grab then release

So out the second-floor window

Mama’s ticktock machine plunged

To the ground like a Boeing 777

Vintage, expensive now in smithereens

I looked out the window to see

The aftermath of when you let a

Clock get caught by an invisible force

People named gravity.