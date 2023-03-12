Poems

Down, Down, Down

By

Published March 12, 2023
The Montclarion
I wrote this piece solely based on my parents’ account. I have no recollection of this event. When I was a baby, I destroyed my mother's beautiful vintage clock- arguably to test the law of gravity. And, no, I did not grow up to become a physicist.

At first its perpetual ticking
Caught my attention
Ticktock, ticktock, ticktock
A straight line pulses with every click

Dark brown-eyed, incessantly curious
I proceeded to test Newton’s law
In the most classic, one-year-old fashion—
Grab then release

So out the second-floor window
Mama’s ticktock machine plunged
To the ground like a Boeing 777
Vintage, expensive now in smithereens

I looked out the window to see
The aftermath of when you let a
Clock get caught by an invisible force

People named gravity.

