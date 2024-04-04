Nostalgia

is an old friend.

Sometimes,

it’s known to you.

Other times,

it’s a stranger,

but you just know it.

A song.

A vibe.

It doesn’t matter.

Even as a stranger,

you know it

when you see it.

Nostalgia

is the friend you reach out to

when nothing is working out.

It comforts you.

Distracts you.

Gives you

a moment of rest.

A moment of peace.

Nostalgia

is sometimes hated,

but also beloved.

It’s beloved

by people like me.

I’m overwhelmed often,

but nostalgia is always there,

ready to offer

its warm embrace.