Search our Archives!

Home Uncategorized Nostalgia
Uncategorized

Nostalgia

by Anexis Matos
written by Anexis Matos

Nostalgia

is an old friend.

Sometimes,

it’s known to you.

Other times,

it’s a stranger,

but you just know it.

A song.

A vibe.

It doesn’t matter.

Even as a stranger,

you know it

when you see it.

Nostalgia

is the friend you reach out to

when nothing is working out.

It comforts you.

Distracts you.

Gives you

a moment of rest.

A moment of peace.

Nostalgia

is sometimes hated,

but also beloved.

It’s beloved

by people like me.

I’m overwhelmed often,

but nostalgia is always there,

ready to offer

its warm embrace.

You may also like

Letter to Akira Toriyama

Slug

Tongues & Teeth, Part Four

Glass Eyes

How to be an Ally during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Female-Identifying Montclair State Students Acknowledge the Power of the Ballot and Beyond

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann