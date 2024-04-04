25
Nostalgia
is an old friend.
Sometimes,
it’s known to you.
Other times,
it’s a stranger,
but you just know it.
A song.
A vibe.
It doesn’t matter.
Even as a stranger,
you know it
when you see it.
Nostalgia
is the friend you reach out to
when nothing is working out.
It comforts you.
Distracts you.
Gives you
a moment of rest.
A moment of peace.
Nostalgia
is sometimes hated,
but also beloved.
It’s beloved
by people like me.
I’m overwhelmed often,
but nostalgia is always there,
ready to offer
its warm embrace.