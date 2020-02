Tammy Murphy, the First Lady of New Jersey, visited the Feliciano School of Business on Feb. 4 to participate in a kickoff event for the New Jersey chapter of Golden Seeds.

Golden Seeds is an investment firm that focuses on helping newly formed, female-led businesses become successful. They have over 275 members that support over 170 companies.

Written by Jenna Sundel

Video by Kristoffer Fernandes