Photo of the Week

Published October 21, 2019
The Montclarion
Brielle Wyka.jpg

New chrysanthemums brighten up the campus with their beautiful colors.
Brielle Wyka | The Montclarion

Sharif Hasan edited.jpg

Rocky checks out the photo of him and his sister, Roxy, that was featured in last week's edition.
Sharif Hasan | The Montclarion

NewspaperKids[5106].jpg

Sophomore biology major Keanna Lugo (left) and junior exercise science major Jared Wolff (right) make Montclarion crafts after reading the paper.
Adrian Maldonado | The Montclarion

FE9BEA28D94747179506AA0FDBA8A66E.jpg

Rain coats Montclair State University as a fall storm approaches.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

Yasmin Begum edited.jpg

The sun sets on Montclair State University's campus.
Photo courtesy of Yasmin Begum

