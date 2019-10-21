Photo of the Week

New chrysanthemums brighten up the campus with their beautiful colors.
Brielle Wyka | The Montclarion
Rocky checks out the photo of him and his sister, Roxy, that was featured in last week's edition.
Sharif Hasan | The Montclarion
Sophomore biology major Keanna Lugo (left) and junior exercise science major Jared Wolff (right) make Montclarion crafts after reading the paper.
Adrian Maldonado | The Montclarion
Rain coats Montclair State University as a fall storm approaches.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
The sun sets on Montclair State University's campus.
Photo courtesy of Yasmin Begum