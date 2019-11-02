Feature

Photo of the Week

By

Published November 2, 2019
A A A Share
The Montclarion
IMG_0374[5128] edited.jpg

The Red Hawks football team celebrates a touchdown.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion

robertson_natural2[5131] edited.jpg

Haley Flake poses in a window in University Hall while strumming on her guitar.
Mackenzie Robertson | The Montclarion

IMG_8424edited[5132] edited.jpeg

The fall foliage is bringing more color to Montclair State University.
Rebecca Serviss | The Montclarion

IMG_4230.CR2 edited.jpg

Claire Parcells, lead singer of Tula Vera, performs at the Meat Locker in Montclair, New Jersey.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion

photooftheweek[5133] edited.jpg

Montclair State University student Natasha Byam laughs outside of Stone Hall.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion

Related Posts

One Ring to Rule Them All, 10 Years to Study Its Significance

One Ring to Rule Them All, 10 Years to Study Its Significance

Masterson / Oct 23
Spooky Season Has Arrived at Montclair State

Spooky Season Has Arrived at Montclair State

Richter / Oct 23
Join the Conversation