Photo of the Week

The Red Hawks football team celebrates a touchdown.
Olivia Kearns | The Montclarion
Haley Flake poses in a window in University Hall while strumming on her guitar.
Mackenzie Robertson | The Montclarion
The fall foliage is bringing more color to Montclair State University.
Rebecca Serviss | The Montclarion
Claire Parcells, lead singer of Tula Vera, performs at the Meat Locker in Montclair, New Jersey.
Ben Caplan | The Montclarion
Montclair State University student Natasha Byam laughs outside of Stone Hall.
Samantha Impaglia | The Montclarion