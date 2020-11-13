SASA Hosts ‘Dares 2’ Event Virtually

This semester, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the South Asian Student Association (SASA) at Montclair State University hosted an online event called “SASA Dares 2” on from Oct. 12 to Oct. 26. This event brought awareness to the issue of poverty, through dares such as mixing Coke and milk together and drinking it. Each activity had a price, and donations went to the organization CRY America, which supports children who live in impoverished conditions in India.

Shahil Patel, a junior business major and the treasurer of SASA, explained why this event was being held.

“The main purpose of having SASA Dares 2 was to raise money and awareness for our philanthropy of CRY America,” Patel said.

The general public was asked to dare the club’s executive board, in exchange for donations to CRY America.

SASA tries to assist with as many donations as possible every year, but this year donations are especially important. Due to COVID-19, underprivileged children in India are experiencing especially troublesome situations.

Dillion Laishram, a junior filmmaking major and the historian of SASA, explained what CRY America embodies.

“They represent nurturing and assisting children in need in India who are suffering from many types of situations like poverty, pregnancy, lack of education, no shelter, food, protection and prevention of the spread of the coronavirus among children and families. That has become the pressing issue in India, [which is] the second largest country with the most [COVID-19] cases,” Laishram said.

The executive board members of SASA told their friends outside of the organization to participate in the event. The board also shared their dares on their own social media platforms to spread the word about SASA Dares 2.

SASA Dares is an entirely new event that SASA hosted and it was a success for the club, with more than fifteen students donating to the organization. Laishram elaborated on the dares available to choose from.

“The general public can dare us to do various things, like eating a spoonful of achar (a South Asian pickle), cross dressing, model-walking, dancing outside in public and/or doing custom dares that the general public may want us to do. Each dare has a price that is all directed toward our philanthropic cause,” Laishram said.

The executive board of SASA wanted to inspire others to help the cause and to entertain people during these troubled times. Since the event was so successful, SASA may come up with other innovative ideas for an interactive event in the future.

Laishram suggests that other organizations that want to host a similar event should come up with interesting and exciting dares.

“It is important to keep motivating your team to do their best and make people laugh. Having a passionate team will really show how you can lead your own team in doing this event very well,” Laishram said.

SASA succeeded in generating donations to CRY America and using the virtual format to upload hilarious scenes, which can be viewed on SASA’s Instagram homepage. The organization plans to hold another level of SASA Dares virtually for the spring 2021 semester.