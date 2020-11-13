Casey’s COVID-cation: Blog Four

It occurred to me that people may come across my blog without having seen the first one and become confused as to why The Montclarion gave me a platform. So, I have decided to give you guys an official opening of sorts.

I’m Casey and I have the coronavirus (COVID-19). I am in campus-isolation and would likely lose my mind if I did not have anything to do; but on the bright side, I do get to experience that isolation for you so that you can be up to date on protocol, without having to get the virus yourself.

Today is my fourth day in isolation. I have not gone crazy yet, but there is still time. I am in the midpoint of my stay in isolation.

If I feel better, which I have yet to, I may be able to leave on Nov. 16, 2020. That is not too far off, so I am holding onto the hope that I will be better by then.

I still have the same symptoms as yesterday, so I will not bore you too much with a health update. I have a sore throat, fever and some dizziness. I hope these symptoms go away soon.

Pro tip: cherry-flavored Halls cough drops are the best.

I have, however, had a very soul crushing blow: my laptop stopped working. I am fairly certain that the charger is broken, because the laptop itself is not even a year old yet. My grandmother is sending me a new one.

This situation has allowed me to try Montclair State University’s laptop lending, even though I could not go personally. I had my friend, Rachel Sandor, drop off the laptop at my apartment. She was able to grab the laptop for me from the laptop lending desk in University Hall, but she had to bring my student ID with her.

This laptop is OK; it either charges very slowly or only works when it is plugged in. I have not had it for long enough to know which of the two is true.

Since I did not get my replacement laptop until around 4 p.m., I did not have the time to do some of the work that I needed to do. My professor was nice enough to give me more time, which means that tonight will be spent writing an essay “auf Deutsch” and looking for some sources for my German final paper.

This is a big delivery day for me. My other friend, Kyle Cashin, is going to be dropping off some books to me. I have a paper to write for my Star Wars class — I know, it sounds too good to be true — and need to look through some sources.

When I am not sick, I also work at the Harry A. Sprague Library as an access services student assistant (SA). One of my bosses, Denise O’Shea, was kind enough to allow my friend to pick up the books for me. I owe a lot to my co-workers and friends at the library. They are always so good to me.

I spent most of my free time today writing. I try to be a horror writer when I am not a student, and I like to think that I am okay at it.

I think an unaccounted-for symptom of COVID-19 is writer’s block. It took me a while to get started, but I have finally gotten into the swing of things. As for the plot, well, I am going to keep that a secret from you until it is done.

As of right now, I have about 17 pages written. I write my short stories on paper, before transferring it to the computer. I catch mistakes better that way.

I hope to finish it tonight after I do my homework. If not, it will be done tomorrow. I promise that I will tell you all about it as soon as I finish.

Friday is generally my relaxation day. I never do my work on Friday since I have no classes. It may be another lonely day tomorrow, but I will try to keep myself entertained.

I think I will have a movie day tomorrow. I watched “The Evil Dead” last night in preparation for the sequel. Since I have homework tonight, I do not think I will be up for a movie. Friday is the perfect day for it.

Before I go, I will sign off with the obligatory Wicket update: He is as cute as ever and very happy today.

I hope you all have a good night. Stay cool!