Casey’s COVID-cation: Blog Seven

I’m Casey and I have the coronavirus(COVID-19). I am in campus-isolation and would likely lose my mind if I did not have anything to do. On the bright side, I do get to experience that isolation for you so that you can be up to date on protocol, without having to get the virus yourself.

I am still symptom-free today. I am hoping that this keeps up so that I can leave isolation tomorrow and get back outside. I do not think I will be back in my own dorm until after winter break, but it will be better being here alone if I can go outside.

I have a doctor’s appointment tomorrow; hopefully I can get tested there as well, so I can know if I am officially COVID-19 free. I am heading home for the holidays after Thanksgiving, so I do not want to infect my family.

I read for my German paper today. It was a lot less reading than yesterday, but as I have previously mentioned, I have a procrastination problem. I finished reading all of my sources though. Hooray!

I talked to my friends Emma and Sam today over Discord. My roommates had some “Among Us” games over the weekend, but due to my laptop situation, I was unable to attend. Regardless, it was nice to have a conversation with someone and to see their faces.

I do have some good news to share with you guys: Cristal Santos, from Montclair State University’s News Lab, reached out to me for an interview. Wicket and I will be meeting with her tomorrow before my classes, over Zoom of course. I will be sure to fill you in on how that goes

Now, you guys are going to make fun of me, because I know I would make fun of me; today, I started listening to Christmas music. I even watched Jim Carrey’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” I am normally a fierce advocate for celebrating Christmas after Thanksgiving, but I have been feeling lonely and this holiday is all about togetherness.

Cut me some slack.

Here is your daily Wicket update: He is happy and he gave me lots of kisses today.

I do not have much news for you today, but I did not want to neglect this blog, especially on the one-week anniversary of its conception.

That is all for today, folks. Stay cool.