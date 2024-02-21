Top 10 Products For A Natural Makeup Look

Natural makeup or “clean girl makeup” has been a trend that has been going on since 2022. The goal is to look dewy like you are not wearing makeup. Here are my top favorite makeup products that I love to use to get that look. All of the skin products that are mentioned contain ingredients that will not clog your pores or break you out (non-comedogenic).

After doing your skincare routine, start by using a good moisturizer. The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is one of my favorites because it makes your skin smooth and glowy. This product is meant to be used at night but can also be used during the day to add extra hydration to the skin.

Sunscreen is so important to use every day to protect your skin from UV radiation. The sunscreen I use is Suntouchable! Whoa Glow Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen by e.l.f Cosmetics. This sunscreen has a lightweight formula that does not leave a white cast, which most sunscreens leave. It can also be used as a primer for long-lasting makeup wear.

The next step is to use a skin tint. I love the Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint. It has a breathable formula which feels weightless on the skin. This skin tint provides a light coverage base that evens your skin tone.

If you want to correct under eyes or spot conceal any imperfections, use a concealer. I like the Too Faced Born This Way concealer. It is a medium to full coverage depending on if you build it up. It is long-wearing and could last up to 12 hours. This concealer is also multi-use so it can be used to contour and highlight depending on the shade you get.

Blush is my favorite step. It makes the look more complete by adding color to the face. I love the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. This blush comes in different colors that look good on a variety of skin tones. It is very pigmented so a little goes a long way.

For brows, use a brow gel to keep your brows in place. I love the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze. This brow gel holds and tames your eyebrows for a feathered-looking brow.

I prefer using waterproof mascara since it holds my eyelash curl all day. The one I swear by is the Too Faced Better Than Sex waterproof mascara. This mascara creates volume and length to the eyelashes.

Lip liner is always optional. Applying lip liner can enhance your natural lip shape. I like the Nyx Slim Lip Pencil. This lip liner has so many shades to choose from, ranging from reds to nudes.

I love lip gloss, but if I had to choose one, it would be the Hard Candy Glosstopia. It comes in different scents and shades. This lip gloss is not sticky and has hyaluronic acid which provides hydration to the lips.

The last step is setting spray which is a very important step to make your makeup last all day. The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray makes your makeup last for over 16 hours. It can be used as a primer as well but is mainly used for setting your makeup. This spray leaves your makeup looking glowy and flawless.

Finally, you have achieved an effortless makeup look.