University Announces 2019 Commencement Speakers

University Director of Media Relations Erika Bleiberg gave The Montclarion insight into the official commencement speakers for the 2019 graduation ceremonies.

PSEG Chairman President and CEO Ralph Izzo will be the keynote speaker for the graduate ceremony. Montclair State alumnus, Feliciano School of Business advisory board member, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the U.S. Steel corporation Kevin P. Bradley will be the keynote speaker for the undergraduate ceremony.

Both keynote speakers will be receiving honorary degrees as part of Montclair State’s May Commencement ceremonies. Izzo will receive his honorary Doctor of Science degree at the graduate ceremony, and Bradley will receive his honorary Doctor of Letters degree at the undergraduate ceremony.

When informed on the official keynote speakers, graduating senior athletic training major Kaylia Hemmings did not seem to jump at the choices.

“I don’t know who these people are,” Hemmings said.

When asked who she would’ve preferred to see, she said the university should’ve chosen someone maybe more well-known.

Izzo began his career as a research scientist, publishing and presenting over 35 papers on magnetohydrodynamic modeling throughout his monumental career. He is also frequently asked to testify before Congress, often speaking on national energy policy to organizations.

Bradley graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Montclair State in 1984 and has since made his mark on several corporations including AT&T Capital, GE Capital, Terex Financial Services and Terex Cranes before moving to his current position at the U.S. Steel Corporation.

The graduate ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 21, at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJ PAC) in Newark, New Jersey. The undergraduate ceremony will take place on Friday, May 24, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.