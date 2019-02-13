Homepage Latest Stories Opinion Uncategorized

Be Your Own Valentine

Published February 13, 2019
The Montclarion
Claudine David | The Montclarion

Valentine’s Day is an international occasion to show off your love and affection for your significant other. The stigma around the holiday is that it is only celebrated by those in relationships.

Every year during the month of February, couples around the world head to the mall to find the perfect gift for that special someone. Others wait until the last minute and come home on Feb. 13 with heart-shaped boxes of Lindt Lindor Truffles or plush teddy bears from CVS holding signs that say, “Be mine.” One thing that many people, including college students at Montclair State University, tend to forget is to show some care to themselves.

Students at Montclair State feel like they are always under pressure. In most cases it is the ongoing stress of schoolwork and keeping a good GPA, getting an internship or worrying about what comes after college. With all of these negative thoughts crowding the backs of students minds each semester, Valentine’s Day is a perfect occasion to take a step back from the real world. For those who are not in a relationship, it is the perfect excuse to do something for yourself.

It might seem a little self-centered to make Valentine’s Day about yourself, but in reality most college students and other hardworking members of society deserve a day to take care of themselves, too.

There is no doubt that students work hard. They are true tightrope walkers when it comes to their studies, balancing many things such as going to class, completing assignments on time, studying for exams, going to work and trying to complete the other tasks on their neverending mental to-do lists.

Thanks to Google, there are thousands of ideas in which students have access to for inspiration when planning a relaxing, productive evening with a variety of different leisure activities that are sure to decrease levels of stress, anxiety and depression. There are typical suggestions, like marathoning a good series or movie on Netflix, a DIY spa day or retail therapy, but there are more effective ways to boost self-esteem.

One idea to help boost one’s self-esteem this Valentine’s Day is to make a care package. It is a very simple activity that anyone can do without an expensive price tag. Create a bundle of typical Valentine’s Day goodies and other favorite things, but also include a card addressed to yourself.

The card is the most crucial and personal part of the package. Inside the card, write a note or list of some of the things you have accomplished in the past few weeks like getting an A on a hard class project, getting a promotion at work or just say to yourself that you are a great person.

If you or someone you know is dateless this Thursday night, don’t feel ashamed or pressured to make any plans. Just plop a bag of popcorn in the microwave, grab a blanket, find a good book or rom-com and give yourself some credit for your accomplishments.

It’s almost midterm season again and one of the last opportunities to get rid of all of those negative thoughts before more get added to the pile.

