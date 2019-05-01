Graduation Edition: Softball

The Montclair State University softball team began their first 10 games of the 2019 season in Florida for the Spring Games, playing other teams from around the United States. The Red Hawks went 7-3 and started a two-week, 16-game winning streak that ended on Saturday, March 30, after suffering a loss to the Stockton University Ospreys in Galloway, New Jersey.

Fortunately, the Red Hawks did not falter in the face of failure. They were quick to regain their composure for the remainder of the regular season, finishing with a record of 28-12.

This was the fourth consecutive season that the team ended with a record over .500, which is something that the team’s seniors athletes, infielders Ali Walek, Sam DiClementi, Kaylee Powers and infielder/outfielder Lia Stamile, should be proud of.

DiClementi started in all 40 regular season games and put up career-high numbers across the board, including 28 runs, 42 hits and 10 doubles. Stamile had a career-high four home run season.

Honorable mentions include infielders Blake Saperstein and Taylor Brown, as well as pitcher Valentina Cucci, who all had a fantastic season. In addition, Anita Kubicka, the head coach of the Red Hawks for the last 29 years, led the organization to its 900th win under her control.

With a slew of young talent and an exceptional coaching staff, there are high expectations for the future of the program.