Graduation Edition: Men’s Lacrosse Proves Themselves Worthy of Staying in Colonial States Athletic Conference

The Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team had a great first season in the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC). Going 5-1 in conference play and 10-6 overall, the team clinched the second seed in the CSAC tournament by getting a well fought win over the Kean University Cougars. The Red Hawks had no trouble defeating the Cougars in the first round 20-7, and are looking to win the conference championship.

Montclair State breezed past other CSAC opponents including Rosemont College and Keystone College. The Stockton University Ospreys are the only CSAC opponent the team has lost to, and is who they will be playing in the finals.

The team put 11 players on the CSAC all-conference team this season, with senior attack Matt Haemmerle and junior defender Tim Kirn on the first team. Haemmerle scored 138 goals in his time on the team, including 72 assists. Kirn picked up 17 ground balls and had the same number of caused turnovers this season.

In addition to Haemmerle, the Red Hawks will graduate nine more seniors. Although they are graduating 10 players, the team seems as if they will have no trouble next season with a strong performance from underclassmen such as freshman attack Jesse James West and freshman midfielder Christian Boyle. West already has 35 goals for the Red Hawks and Boyle already has 19, making the future look bright for the team going forward.