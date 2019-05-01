Graduation Edition: Women’s Hockey Team Looks to Rebuild Stronger Team Following Rough Season

While some of Montclair State University’s sports programs were playoff contenders, others went through rebuilding years. This was the case for the women’s hockey team this season, as they finished with a record of 2-11.

This comes just a year after the team finished 11-4-1, where they won the 2018 Delaware Valley Collegiate Hockey Conference (DVCHC) championship.

The biggest problem with the team this season was the lack of depth on their roster. Throughout the season, the team would have limited players on their bench in comparison to their opponents. This lack of backup players proved to be costly.

While the Red Hawks would put up a good fight in the beginning of games, their starters would eventually wear out, and the opposition would run away with them. At the end of the season, head coach Dave Solomon said that they are talking to different coaches in an attempt to recruit more players to bulk up the roster for next season.

If there was one story to take away from the season, it would be the final season for senior goaltender Kawanne Ferguson.

What makes Ferguson’s story so special is how she had never played goaltender before prior to Solomon asking her to try out for the position two years ago, as the team did not have a goaltender.

Ferguson would go on to get better and better at the position over time. Her story of becoming goaltender for the Red Hawks women’s hockey team with minimal experience was without a doubt a highlight of the season.