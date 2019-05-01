Graduation Edition: Men’s Soccer Ends Season in Successfully Dramatic Fashion

The Montclair State University men’s soccer team made the 2018 New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) tournament as the first seed. They were able to secure home field advantage throughout the entire tournament, as well as a first round bye.

The Red Hawks faced the Rowan University Profs in the semifinals, and held on in the final minutes to secure a 4-3 victory, punching their ticket to the NJAC championship game against the Ramapo College Roadrunners.

Montclair State won the game in dominant fashion, blowing Ramapo out 5-0 to secure their seventh NJAC championship. This is their second NJAC championship in three years, and 13th conference title overall.

The men’s soccer team would go on to make a pretty deep run in the 2018 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship, as they hosted the first two rounds at the Montclair State University Soccer Park. They faced Colby College in the first round and trailed 1-0 for the majority of the game, risking elimination.

Sophomore forward Chaz Burnett scored with less than six minutes left to send the game into overtime, where the Red Hawks won in penalty kicks.

Montclair State would end up defeating New York University in the second round in penalty kicks as well, before defeating Ramapo College once again 3-0 in the Sweet 16. Unfortunately, Montclair State lost to Tufts University 4-0 in the Elite Eight, ending what was a very successful season for the team.

The Red Hawks will graduate four seniors, including captain goalkeeper Mike Saalfrank.