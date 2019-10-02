Senatore’s Overtime Goal Helps Overcome Rowan 1-0

It was a great weekend for the Montclair State University women’s soccer team as they extended their undefeated streak to seven with a 1-0 win in overtime against Rowan University, who is currently 4-4 and 1-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). The win on Saturday at MSU Soccer Park added to their impeccable record this season, making it 6-2-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the NJAC.

The game started out steady with both teams continuously crossing the midfield, closing into their opponents nets. The back-and-forth continued between both teams for a majority of the match, with both defenses playing a big role in the 0-0 score that was sustained until the end of the second half.

Rowan managed to get to the Red Hawks net on several occasions, out-shooting them 12-11. Red Hawks’ sophomore goaltender Lindsay Freewalt had a total of seven saves throughout the game compared to Rowan’s three saves by sophomore goalkeeper Bristol Pizzuto and junior goalkeeper Amanda Leber.

Many of the shots on goal and chances generated came in the second half. Seconds into the half came the biggest chance for Rowan to score when a ball that was being cleared reflected off of junior midfielder Dominique Morrone back in the direction of Montclair State’s goal. Fortunately for the Red Hawks, Freewalt was able to stop the ball with her right hand right before it passed the goal line.

When it seemed like the tie would never be broken, freshman defender Samantha Senatore scored the game winner. Senatore scored what is now her second goal of the season with less than three minutes remaining in the first overtime. The goal came after sophomore midfielder Emily DeGetyer received a clear ball at the midfield and got a pass through three Rowan defenders. Senatore received the pass and made her way to the goal by quickly moving to her left, avoiding the goalie, and placing the ball behind the Rowan net.

This game winning goal against Rowan helped Senatore collect her second straight NJAC rookie of the week honor, making this the third week in a row a Red Hawk receives the accolade.

Senatore shared her thoughts on the game with The Montclarion.

“I thought the game was very back-and-forth,” Senatore said. “There were times when they dominated and times when we dominated, however, we wanted it more. This was a really important game for us and I felt that we put in the work to deserve those three points.”

This is the first win against Rowan for the Red Hawks since 2014, and an important win that extends their unbeaten streak. When asked about the reason the team has been doing so well, Senatore also commented.

“I think the reason we’ve been so successful is because we all have such great chemistry,” Senatore said. “We are all best friends off the field and I think that really shows because of how well we all play together. Every single person on the team stands out. We don’t have one star of the group, we have 29 girls who are more than capable of making a huge difference in the game.”