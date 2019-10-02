Coming Soon to Broadway: Royals, Revivals and West End Imports

Last summer, musicals from “The Prom,” to “The Cher Show,” to “Waitress” all set closing dates. However, with every closing production comes new productions ready to hit a Broadway stage. With so many shows opening in the next few months, there is sure to be something to excite any theater-goer.

“Jagged Little Pill” and “Diana: A New Musical” serve up two very different doses of 90s nostalgia, while “Six” and “The Lightning Thief” are certain to be hits among the younger musical theater crowd.

The revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” puts several twists on an old classic, while the new musical “Flying Over Sunset” and the revival of “Caroline, or Change” may provoke audiences to reexamine their perspectives on the 20th century.

Here are a few of the eclectic musical offerings slated for the upcoming Broadway season:

“Jagged Little Pill”

This Alanis Morisette jukebox musical uses songs from the artist’s album of the same name to tell the story of the Healys, a contemporary American family struggling with hot-button issues, such as racial identity and drug addiction. The show is currently in previews at the Broadhurst Theater.

“The Lightning Thief”

After a much-discussed off-Broadway run in 2017, this adaptation of Rick Riordan’s “Percy Jackson” novel is currently in a 16-week limited run at the Longacre Theater. With a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokiki, the musical tells the story of a young demigod’s quest to recover Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt, set to a contemporary pop-rock soundtrack.

“Six”

This London transplant reimagines the history of Henry VIII’s ill-fated wives as a girl group in the mold of the Spice Girls. This pop musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss premiered at Edinburgh Fringe before transferring to London’s West End, where it was nominated for five Olivier awards. Previews start Feb. 13, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theater.

“Caroline, or Change”

This revival of the musical by “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner and “Fun Home” composer Jeanine Tesori tells the story of Caroline, an African American maid who watches the world change around her in 1963 Louisiana. Previews start Feb. 13, 2020 at Studio 54.

“Company”

A transfer of the 2018 West End revival of the 1970 musical changes the genders of several characters, including protagonist Bobby. Meanwhile, references to cell phones and other hallmarks of modern life contemporize the classic musical. Katrina Lenk will star as Bobbie, with Patti Lupone as Joanne. Previews are set to start March 2, 2020 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater.

“Diana: A New Musical”

Move over, “Anastasia,” there’s a new real-life royal in town. Based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, this musical by Joe DiPetro and David Bryan premiered at LaJolla Playhouse in San Diego last year. Broadway previews start March 2, 2020 at the Longacre Theater.

“Flying Over Sunset”

This new musical by “Falsettos” playwright James Lapine, “Next to Normal” composer Tom Kitt and “Grey Gardens” lyricist Michael Korie follows three historical figures as they experiment with the drug LSD in the 1950s. The musical portrays an imagined meeting between playwright Clare Luce Booth, author Aldous Huxley and actor Cary Grant as they get high together and reveal details of their personal lives to each other. Previews start March 12, 2020 at the Lincoln Center.

This Broadway season is full of musical productions for a wide range of audiences. Whether you prefer comedies or dramas, contemporary or traditional, there will be a show to suit. Whatever musical you see, it is sure to be fresh, exciting, and in keeping with the boundary pushing theme of this season’s productions.