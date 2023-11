tell me

if you can

everything i still don’t

know about

you

like the first time you

or your favorite

or the last person you

there’s real currency

in learning

you

that’s almost as rich

as knowing

you

keep me

if you can

in your earthenware memory

alive with

warmth from

your

stirring hand

inferno gaze

Vesuvius vocabulary

it’s a fire dance

living as

yours

give me the

third degree

burns and all