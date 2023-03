Memories, tears, sunlight.

Old photos. Feel so new.

Missing you. Missing us.

Missing what once was.

And what should be.

Missing the love in my heart.

So absent.

I could try to think.

So dangerous.

I could try to wonder. Look for answers.

Look for you.

No answers, no conclusion.

Only hope.

Hope that you’re still sitting at that empty table.

Through the window of the pizza shop.

Waiting for me to join you.