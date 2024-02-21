105
In the quiet corners of my mind,
I drift aimlessly, a wandering soul,
Lost amidst the labyrinth of thoughts,
Seeking fragments of forgotten dreams.
Through the haze of uncertainty,
I trace the outlines of my being,
Grasping at wisps of identity,
Slipping through my trembling fingers.
Every step a dance with the unknown,
Each breath a whisper in the void,
I navigate the depths of self,
In search of truths obscured by shadows.
Yet in the unraveling of certainty,
I find liberation in surrender,
For in losing myself, I am found,
In the boundless expanse of possibility.