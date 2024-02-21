In the quiet corners of my mind,

I drift aimlessly, a wandering soul,

Lost amidst the labyrinth of thoughts,

Seeking fragments of forgotten dreams.

Through the haze of uncertainty,

I trace the outlines of my being,

Grasping at wisps of identity,

Slipping through my trembling fingers.

Every step a dance with the unknown,

Each breath a whisper in the void,

I navigate the depths of self,

In search of truths obscured by shadows.

Yet in the unraveling of certainty,

I find liberation in surrender,

For in losing myself, I am found,

In the boundless expanse of possibility.