Toast: The Typical Dine-in Experience

When customers arrive at Toast City Diner, they are greeted by a congested, bustling atmosphere. The diner, located at 700 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair, provides customers with a satisfactory dining experience despite the contrasting decor and furnishing.

While the closely placed tables create an intimate dining experience, the busy atmosphere causes consumers to feel too close together and a bit uncomfortable. The decor itself was outdated and dull compared to the ambiance of other restaurants in the Montclair area.

The two-story diner is a 10-minute drive from Montclair State University and offers a variety of merchandise with their slogan “Peace, Love and Pancakes.” I recommend a reservation, as customers can wait up to 45 minutes to be seated on a weekend.

The menu offers a variety of breakfast dishes, salads and burgers while taking into consideration those who do not consume gluten. Known for their unique twists on breakfast foods and beverages, I ordered the banana foster French toast for $11.95 with a side of turkey bacon and home fries.

The French toast and banana syrup had the perfect amount of sweetness while the pecans added the missing crunchy texture that complimented the sugary dish. The sides were also prepared very well, the home fries being my favorite. They were seasoned well and were not overcooked but not too soft either.

My friend ordered the two eggs any style dish that included home fries and toast for $7.20. While the price was affordable, the dish itself was typical diner food that she could enjoy better elsewhere.

Despite the outdated decor, the family-friendly diner has very convenient hours for college students. The diner is open Monday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. allowing college students to grab a quick breakfast before class.