The Girl From the Dark Side

I never liked her,
but she’s still there.
Just waiting
to be released.
She bides her time
until she knows she can come out
and release her rage
upon her target.
Her dark eyes
stare out into the world.
She constantly looks at her surroundings
and glares at those
who have made her who she is.
She remembers her past
and glares at her memories
while she plunges
into an ocean of grief
where she wonders
what she could have done differently
to change the events
that made her who she is.
She’s a monster with poisonous fangs,
created by pain and suffering.
She’s filled with resentment
and a strong desire for revenge.
A strong desire
to make those who hurt her
feel guilt.
A strong desire
for them to apologize
and truly mean it.
When someone attacks,
her poisonous fangs
sink sharply into her target.
She takes over like a ghost
and dominates my every move.
I can’t think
I can’t stop her
when she decides
to let out all her anger.
The grudge she holds
increases her resentment
towards those in her past
who have already hurt her
and increases her desire
to stop others
from inflicting more pain.
When her attack is over
and her rage has gone down to a minimum,
she returns to her lair,
her mind filled with dark thoughts.
I return to my previous state
when she’s gone.
A state
where I’m calm,
knowing she’ll return once more
to deliver another attack.