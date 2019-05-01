Graduation Edition: Men’s Ice Hockey Ends Season Optimistic with New Class of Athletes

The Montclair State University men’s ice hockey team went 8-10-0-3 this season. As it was not the season they particularly wanted, a strong performance from the freshmen class gives them hope for a better season in the fall. Some key wins for the team were against Siena College 3-2 in overtime, and against Sacred Heart University 4-3.

Forwards Michael Buckel, Lucas Prospero and Matthew Dreisbach, as well as defensemen Gary Blight and Daniel Diner, are among the five seniors of the Red Hawks that will graduate this year.

Buckel’s 14 goals and six assists landed him a spot in the 2019 All Star Challenge alongside freshman goaltender Danny Porth. Prospero added six goals and three assists for the Red Hawks, while Diner had three goals and eight assists.

Porth along with other freshmen such as forwards Ryan Martinez and Will Prinz, and defenseman Steve Ramos, are apart of the freshman class that will lead the team next season. The team ended the season strong with a 2-1 win over Army, giving the other freshman goaltender Ondrej Smalec his first collegiate win.

The Red Hawks look to recruit new players to build the team up and hope to improve their record next season.