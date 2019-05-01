Graduation Edition: Volleyball Ends Season with Impressive Record

The Montclair State University women’s volleyball team had quite the successful season. The team made it to the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) finals, looking to secure their second championship in three years. Although they fell to Kean University during the game, their season was still one to remember.

Freshman outside hitter Carly Waterman led the Red Hawks this season, earning 316 kills and being named NJAC “Rookie of the Year.” Waterman averaged 3.19 kills per set, while also getting 233 digs.

Right side Natalia Majkut and setter Ashley Griffith were also key players, and are among the five seniors the team will graduate this season. Majkut totaled 195 kills this season, while Griffith had 832 assists, totaling over 3,000 for her career. The other graduating seniors include right side April Diangelo, outside hitter and defensive specialist Danielle Murray and outside hitter Andrea Martorana.

The Red Hawks look to continue their success next season and possibly get another NJAC championship under their belts. Their 20-10 record this season, as well as key NJAC wins over conference rivals Rutgers-Newark and top seeded Stockton University, prove that they have the potential to make it far next season.