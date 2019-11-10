Montclair State University Hosts ‘Scary Sips’ with Fanta (video)

On October 30, Commuter Life teamed up with Fanta in order to bring their spooky event to life. This event consisted of watching the movie “Coraline”, painting ceramic skulls and cauldrons and also making slime. Students had a chance to try out different fanta flavors such as green apple, grape, orange and others. In the end a costume contest was held and the Coca-Cola campus ambassador gave away a corn hole game to the best costume.

Video by Adrian Maldonado, Kristoffer Fernandes, and Alyssa Krause

Edited by Brielle E. Wyka