Celebrate Love Through the Greatest Romance Movies of All Time

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you’re probably trying to plan an extravagant outing, but with the coronavirus (COVID-19) still around, options are quite limited.

Don’t panic though. You can still have a romantic and cozy night-in filled with a home-cooked meal, some candles and of course, a classic Valentine’s Day movie.

Whether you’re single as a pringle or boo’d up like Beyoncé and JAY-Z, this list of romantic movies will certainly have you drunk in love.

Here are the best romantic movies ranked from “be mine” to “soulmate”:

7. “The Vow” (Available on Hulu)

Based on a true story, “The Vow” follows a tenderhearted love story of a young married couple, Paige (Rachel McAdams) and Leo (Channing Tatum), whose life tragically turns upside down in a matter of seconds.

On a snowy night, fresh off a movie date, newlyweds Paige and Leo share a passionate kiss in their car only to be struck behind by a truck.

While Leo wakes up still madly in love with Paige, she wakes up from a coma with no memory of the past five years; it’s as if Leo is a stranger. Despite this life-changing news, Leo picks himself up and goes on a journey to make his wife fall in love with him again.

It may not be a Nicholas Sparks movie, but it’s still a sweet and touching story that will leave your heart feeling warm. Plus, who doesn’t want Channing Tatum as a husband?

6. “The Longest Ride” (Available on Hulu)

If you’ve just entered a blossoming relationship, “The Longest Ride” is perfect for you. This film focuses on bull-riding champion Luke Collins (Scott Eastwood) and college student Sophia Danko (Britt Robertson) whose budding love affair is put to the ultimate test.

While studious Sophia wants to pursue her dream art career in the Big Apple, stubborn Luke persists on getting back on the saddle despite doctor’s orders. As these different paths and beliefs test their relationship, Sophia and Luke encounter a wise, elderly man, Ira Levinson (Alan Alda), whose recollection of his own love story inspires the young couple.

They soon realize their love just might be worth fighting for.

While this film captures two beautiful intertwining love stories, it also educates and can help you navigate through the hardships a relationship presents.

5. “Endless Love” (Available on HBO Max)

A classic tale of teenage romance is the best way to describe “Endless Love.”

The film follows recent graduates, Jade Butterfield (Gabriella Wilde) and David Elliot (Alex Pettyfer), who muster up the courage to speak to each other after years of just passing each other in the hallways.

Immediately, sparks fly, and they become inseparable over the summer. However, being born into two different social classes proves to be quite the roadblock in their relationship. While outside efforts try to keep them apart, Jade and David must find a way to keep their love endless.

Although not really a tear-jerker, it still gets the job done.

4. ”Dear John” (Available on Netflix)

When it comes to romance, there’s nothing in the world that beats old-fashioned love letters.

“Dear John” follows a young soldier, John Tyree (Channing Tatum), who meets college student Savannah Curtis (Amanda Seyfried) while on summer leave from his base.

After two weeks together, Savannah must return to school, and John must return to duty, but they make an effort to keep their romance alive through love letters. Just as John is set to return home again, the 9/11 attacks strike and John reenlists, putting their love to the ultimate test.

Distance proves to be an obstacle that Savannah can’t overcome, which leaves her no choice but to move on. As the years pass by, John finally returns home due to a family emergency but finds himself exactly where he was several years ago: in love with Savannah.

It might just be a case of the right person, wrong time.

This film is intense, bittersweet and demonstrates the power of love.

3. “Titanic” (Available on Amazon Prime Video)

Looking at the title, you may think it’s about a gigantic ship sailing toward the land of opportunity. But in reality, it’s just another love story pulling on our heartstrings.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star as the infamous Jack and Rose, the star-crossed lovers who meet by fate while traveling across seas on the “ship of dreams,” the Titanic.

Upon boarding the ship, Rose has a fiancé, but that doesn’t stop the witty and wild Jack from pursuing an affair with her. Despite their efforts to keep their romance a secret, Rose’s narcissistic fiancé and snobby mother find out and attempt to keep them apart by all means necessary.

But an iceberg in the North Atlantic has a different plan. Together, they must fight to stay alive and most importantly, never let go.

Not much has to be said; it’s a classic that will never get old.

2. “A Walk To Remember” (Available on Tubi)

Ladies, this one might be solely for you. Sorry, gentlemen.

Inspired by a true story, “A Walk to Remember” centers around an unexpected relationship between bad boy Landon Carter (Shane West) and goody-two-shoes Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore).

After getting into some mischief, Landon must star as the lead role in his school play as a punishment. Jamie happens to be the other lead. Just when love is the farthest thing from Landon’s mind, Miss Jamie floats right into his life like the godly angel she is. Although, there’s only one thing preventing Landon from going all-in: his ill-mannered friends.

Eventually, he comes to his senses, and Jamie and Landon take the world by storm until a heartbreaking secret is revealed. Through trials and tribulations, Landon continuously proves he’s not one to give up.

Ladies, they still exist (if you know what I mean). On a serious note, this film illustrates the beauty of change and having faith. Whatever you do, have a box of Kleenex on deck.

1. “The Notebook” (Available on HBO Max)

If you must ask, I had to leave the best for last. May I present to you the classic Nicholas Sparks film, “The Notebook.” This tear-jerker will truly have you going through all of the emotions.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star as Noah and Allie, two young teenagers in a whirlwind romance — one that Allie’s rich and obnoxious parents don’t approve of.

As Allie’s parents declare Noah isn’t right for her, the couple is forced to go separate ways. As the years pass by, Noah and Allie eventually reunite, and it’s like nothing ever changed.

Okay, one thing did change: Allie has a fiancé.

Her fiancé, though, is the last thing stopping her from rekindling her fiery and passionate romance. Instead, Allie is forced to choose between her soulmate and social class.

In all, this is the grandparents in a rocking chair type of love. It’s a heartbreaking yet heartwarming story that deserves at least five boxes of Kleenex.

No matter your relationship status this coming Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of movie options to choose from, so get that box of chocolates and tissues prepared. Happy Love Day!