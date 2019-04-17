‘Game of Thrones’ Delivers a Strong Premiere to the Final Season

It’s been a year and a half since “Game of Thrones” left off on arguably the biggest cliffhanger of any season. Due to the fact that the wait has been longer than other season premiere release date, the anticipation only grew higher for millions of viewers.

With only six episodes and a lot of anticipation, it would be an understatement to say that the writers and directors of the show have a lot of shoes to fill in. With the season premiere that aired on Sunday night, it most certainly seems like this season will not disappoint.

The setting of this new season takes place almost immediately where season six ended off. This series is known for having an incredible amount of characters and story arcs, so there is a lot that has to be resolved before the series comes to an end.

The main focus of this episode is on Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, which makes sense due to the twist that we find out in the last season’s finale. Though those two are the main focus, it doesn’t feel like the other characters lose screen time in this premiere.

Some other characters that were a big focus are Arya Stark, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa Stark and Samwell Tarly. There are some reveals in this episode, and, without spoiling anything, there are potential rivalries and arcs that are being set up.

As fans of the series are aware, there are only going to be six episodes in the season, which is significantly shorter than a typical season. With that being said, most of the episodes will be longer than usual. The last few episodes are scheduled to be an hour and 22 minutes long.

The season premiere is the shortest episode of the entire season, clocking in at 54 minutes. Though it is the shortest, it did not feel unsatisfying. Everything that needed to be set up and dealt with, during the first episode, was well-handled. While nothing particularly huge happened, there were setups that felt necessary. With only five episodes left, there is no denying that surprising and crazy events are yet to come.

It was surprising to hear there were a good amount of fans disappointed with the premiere. While the show is popular for many reasons, including its graphic voice and battle sequences, this episode was not going to have that.

There are reasons why this show is critically acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. It is for its rich storytelling, great direction and the wonderful balancing of the plethora of story arcs. While there was minimal violence and action in this episode, it still contained many of the great factors “Game of Thrones” is known for having. As a premiere I thought it was very good, and I’m eager to see how the upcoming episodes will follow through.